State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 36,725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.54 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.