State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 157,960 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in General Electric by 21.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 357,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.
General Electric Price Performance
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.