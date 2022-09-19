State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

