State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2,457.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $213.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.