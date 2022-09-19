State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,150 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,198.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,269.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

