State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,075 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $404.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.31 and a 200 day moving average of $398.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

