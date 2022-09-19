State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 24,576 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.