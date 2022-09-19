State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,035 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSE:A opened at $129.89 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

