State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,150 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

