State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,814 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of ISRG opened at $206.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

