State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,533 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $239.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

