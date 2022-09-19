State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,975 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

