State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 94,023 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 94,023 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $24,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

