Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

