Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock worth $6,330,244. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $218.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.