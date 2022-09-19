Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.