Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

EQIX opened at $624.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $664.19 and a 200 day moving average of $685.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $873.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.