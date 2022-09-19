Stonnington Group LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

