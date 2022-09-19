Stonnington Group LLC Has $268,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

