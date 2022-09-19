Stonnington Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.06.

HLT opened at $130.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

