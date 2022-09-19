Stonnington Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $137.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

