Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.
Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.