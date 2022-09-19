Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 15,250 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

