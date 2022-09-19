Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 36.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Express by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Express by 28,942.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

EXPR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

