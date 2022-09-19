Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after acquiring an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $152.29 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

