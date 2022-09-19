Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $291.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -144.34 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

