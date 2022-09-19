Stonnington Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 172,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 562,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.08 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

