Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.55 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

