Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 78,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.