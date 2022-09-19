Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Syneos Health



Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

