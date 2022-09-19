Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

