Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:DNB opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

