The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $43.89 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

