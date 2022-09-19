The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Cut by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 3,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $326.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

