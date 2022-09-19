The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $219.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

