The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $219.89 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.