The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

