The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 107,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

HD stock opened at $275.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.