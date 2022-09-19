The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

