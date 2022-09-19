The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

