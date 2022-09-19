The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

