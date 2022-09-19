The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $221.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

