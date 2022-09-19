The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

SHW opened at $221.56 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

