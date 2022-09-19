The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $162.33 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

