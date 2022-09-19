Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 327,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,156,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

