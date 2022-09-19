Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 37,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

