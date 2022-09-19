Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.