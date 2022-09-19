Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $521.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.81. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

