Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $275.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

