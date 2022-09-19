Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,682,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 230,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,325,000 after acquiring an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

